It’s Time To Start Decorating For Fall, And Here Are Some Of The Biggest Home Trends Right Now

If you haven’t noticed, the leaves on the tops of the trees are just starting to change color, which means it’s time again to start decorating for fall!

You probably already have a routine you practice to prepare your living space for the colder months ahead: tossing extra throw pillows on your couch, swapping out your lightweight summer bed sheets for thicker, cozier ones, and lighting candles with scents like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and apple pie.

But there are always new trends every year that you might want to consider incorporating into your space. To help you get into the seasonal mood, here are the latest home trends for fall.

Textured Pieces

This fall, you’re definitely going to want to introduce more texture into your home. Think leather, wood, suede, wool, and velvet. A mixture of different textures will give your home a cozy and luxurious vibe.

Replace your white couches and minimalist dining chairs with a brown leather sofa and plush armchairs. Drape a faux shearling throw blanket over the sofa and accessorize with key icons, such as woven pumpkins, which will help provide a natural element to the room.

Statement Glass

Statement glass accents will add an artsy touch to your space. Colored glass chandeliers will really bring that wow factor into your home. But if you don’t want to go too big, you can try this trend out in smaller ways, too.

Display glass sculptures, lamps, vases, and colored glassware on a side table somewhere. Or place them front and center in the middle of your coffee table.

