She Completely Forgot To Make A Bride’s Wedding Cake, And She Rushed To Quickly Get It Done Right Before The Bride Walked Through Her Front Door

There are so many parts that go into a wedding ceremony, but a fan favorite is the wedding cake! Now imagine if this important piece was nearly forgotten at your wedding.

Baker and TikTok creator Manni (@calgarycrumbs) shares a story about forgetting to make a client’s wedding cake and how she recovered.

Manni received a phone call from a bride wondering if her wedding cake was ready for pick up, but Manni had totally forgotten that she needed to have that cake done that day!

She quickly started to get things ready to rush through the process of getting this wedding cake ready.

“I have never felt so anxious in my life,” Manni expressed. “I rushed through the entire thing, like I made this cake within 2 hours, believe it or not, and that’s a record for me.”

When she got the call from the bride, Manni did her best to stay calm, not wanting to add any stress or worry to the bride’s plate.

Luckily, the cake sponges were already made prior, so that step was already complete. However, assembling and decorating a wedding cake is still no simple feat.

Manni quickly ran out to the store to get a couple of things that she needed in order to complete this cake.

She also had to make two different types of buttercream from scratch within the short amount of time that she had.

