She Found Out That Her Best Friend’s Wife Had Been Cheating On Him For Seven Years, But His Wife Passed Away In A Tragic Accident Shortly Afterward, So She’s Not Sure If She Can Ever Tell Her Best Friend The Truth

Since they were high school students, this 27-year-old woman, Tom, 31, and Sam, 29, have been friends.

While she was a freshman, Sam was a sophomore, and Tom was a junior.

The three of them had a lot of common interests, including video games, anime, Pokémon, and art. Over time, they became extremely close.

When she started high school and met Sam and Tom, the two of them had been in a relationship for almost a year at that point, and they seemed like the perfect couple.

Tom always took Sam out for romantic dates, surprised her with flowers in her locker, wrote love notes to her inside the margins of her school notebooks, and other cutesy things that a lot of high schoolers did while dating.

After they graduated high school, they grew apart because she went to college in another state.

While she didn’t talk to Sam much, she would catch up with Tom from time to time. They would message each other occasionally about new Pokémon card sets being released, the DnD groups they were both attending, and the new seasons of their favorite anime series.

Later on, she found out on social media that Tom proposed to Sam, and they eventually got married and had a magical wedding.

Several years ago, she got into a relationship with a terrible guy whom she referred to as “Terrible Boyfriend,” or TBF.

