She Tried To Warn Her Best Friend About Her Toxic Ex-Boyfriend, But Her Friend Got Engaged To Him Anyway, And Now, They’re Expecting A Baby

Have you ever had a friend or family member date an ex of yours? It’s super awkward, and in some instances, everything works out, but in others, your loved one may put their blinders on when it comes to your ex.

One woman’s been trying to warn her best friend about her ex, but she never listened and is now engaged to him and pregnant with his baby.

She’s 25 years old and used to be engaged to a guy named Dave. She met Dave in college, and the first few months of their relationship were so good that they decided to get engaged in less than a year of meeting each other.

However, once they moved in together and reached the 10-month mark, she began to see how toxic Dave was.

Not only was he lazy, strange, and had gross tendencies, but she once caught Dave trying to mess with her birth control because he wanted a kid when she wasn’t ready. Dave gave her major trust and intimacy issues, so she finally broke up with him.

A few months after her breakup, she got a call from her best friend, Sue, who was supposed to be the Maid of Honor at her and Dave’s wedding. Out of the blue, Sue revealed that Dave had contacted her and asked her to go out with him.

She gave Sue a very serious warning, telling her that Dave was not a good guy and that because she’s like a sister to her, she didn’t want to see her enter a relationship with him and get hurt. However, knowing she couldn’t control Sue, she acknowledged that she was a grown-up and could do what she wanted but told her to watch out.

Nevertheless, Sue and Dave started dating a week later. She stayed in touch with Sue but blocked Dave out of her life, even though he attempted to message her through social media.

A year and a half later, Sue and Dave are still together, and she gets a concerning phone call from Sue, who is in tears.

