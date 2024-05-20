She’s Leaving Her Husband And Writing Him A Note Instead Of Telling Him To His Face

It’s been a decade that this 32-year-old woman has been with her 40-year-old husband, and she says that he’s unfortunately pretty emotionally abusive.

There are so many examples of her husband behaving like this that it’s too much to even begin to list out.

Over the winter, she tried to leave her husband, but he threatened to throw her belongings on the front lawn and lock her out of their home if she did. So, she didn’t. She didn’t leave him.

“He also has a DV charge from a past relationship (that I did not know about until a few years into our relationship) from when she was leaving him,” she explained.

“It was a long time ago, but its still a concern. He is not an evil person, he is just not in control of his emotions/reactions.”

“I still love him, but love is not enough. I’m not claiming to be a saint either, but I’ve been going to therapy and trying everything to work on our relationship, and he refuses to go to counseling.”

On many occasions, she can easily see her husband’s wonderful qualities, but that doesn’t change the fact that their marriage is now toxic.

She is finally ready to leave her husband, and while she would prefer to give him the courtesy of a conversation so he’s not shocked, she feels that is unwise.

She doesn’t want to risk her husband doing something to harm her, which wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibilities given his behavior in the past.

