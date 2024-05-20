He Had A Horrible Day At Work And Started Crying When He Got Home, But His Wife Just Began Smirking And Recording Him

This man is 47-years-old, and just last week, he had one of the worst days of his professional career. Apparently, he made a mistake a few months ago that recently came to light, and it caused some major issues for his entire office.

“My boss yelled at me in front of 20 people, and many of them had to help rewrite, print, and reorganize the documents that I blundered on,” he revealed.

So, while driving home from work that day, he was in a total daze. Then, when he walked into his house, something his wife said really just pushed him over the edge.

For some context, his wife is 36-years-old, and when he arrived home that day, she was just scrolling on her phone and sitting on the sofa. Plus, when she saw him walk in, she just immediately asked him, “So, what’s for dinner?”

“I absolutely hate that question. I’ve told her again and again,” he explained.

“I just worked 10 hours. She’s a stay-at-home wife. She had all day to think about what’s for dinner.”

That’s why, given the rough day he had, something just “snapped” inside him, and he actually started to cry.

Now, he realizes that his wife was probably shocked by that. After all, he was shocked, too, since he hadn’t cried since he was in elementary school.

Yet, rather than attempting to comfort him, he actually realized that his wife had just begun pointing her phone camera in his direction – recording him. It even seemed like she was smirking, too.

