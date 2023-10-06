She Went To A Wedding Where There Was Free Liquor For The Wedding Party, But Everyone Else Had To Pay For Expensive Drinks

Have you ever attended a wedding and been let down by the drinks available? This woman reflects on a relative’s wedding that she went to a few years ago, which had an interesting setup in place for the alcohol being served at the reception.

There were over 100 guests at the wedding, and the reception had a cash bar with two bartenders who were only serving beer and wine.

Guests were paying $8 for a small clear plastic cup filled with their choice of wine or beer and would have to wait in a good-sized line to do so.

A lot of people opt for cash bars at weddings because open bars can get expensive. Liquor can get expensive as well, which explains their choice for only serving cheaper beer and wine.

However, it was found out that liquor was definitely being served, just not to the guests. The wedding party kept bottles in the room that they got ready in and were sneaking some shots and making their own mixed drinks in that room during the reception!

“All the guests were basically sober due to how expensive the drinks were and because you had to wait in line for over 10 minutes just to get one drink while everyone in the wedding party was wasted an hour and a half in,” she explained.

All of the guests were essentially just watching the wedding party dance and have a fun time together while they themselves didn’t have enough “liquid courage” to join.

She doesn’t judge the choice of having a cash bar at the wedding, but she feels weird about the way it was actually set up.

“I just felt like allowing the wedding party to have liquor, but making the rest of the guests pay for only beer or wine was so tacky,” she said.

