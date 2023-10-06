His Ex-Girlfriend Is Mad At Him For Getting Into A Relationship With One Of Her Old College Friends

This 24-year-old guy got broken up with by his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend Kim nearly a year ago. When she dumped him, she said it was because she lost the feelings that she had for him.

Her reasoning for ending their relationship truly puzzled him, and he had a sneaking suspicion that it wasn’t the real reason why.

Well, he was right, and he later learned that Kim was emotionally cheating on him with a guy at work, who she then began seeing quickly after she dumped him.

“Nonetheless, I accepted Kim’s decision, removed her from my life, and I tried to move on,” he explained.

“It was honestly one of the hardest things I had to go through, but I pushed through and somehow coped with all the pain and confusion.”

As he was trying to deal with being dumped, Kim’s friend Jane would check in on him and make sure that he was alright.

Jane and Kim were friends in college, but they weren’t exactly best friends. Back then, Jane was dating a guy, but she broke up with him a couple of months ago after finding out that he cheated on her.

After Jane split up with her boyfriend, he and Jane grew closer and closer until suddenly, it was a whole lot more serious than they expected.

“It was pretty weird at first, knowing that we both knew Kim in some way, but I was reassured by Jane that she never saw Kim in the same way after she dumped me,” he said.

