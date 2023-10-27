She’s Not Sure If It’s Wrong To Want To Keep Wearing Her Ex-Boyfriend Clothes

This young woman recently broke up with her boyfriend after she found out that he cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend.

Their relationship was dead for a couple of months, and she says she’s hardly heartbroken over the fact that they’re no longer together.

She ended up calling him and dumping him over the phone, and then they didn’t speak to one another for several days following the phone call.

“I recently called him to give some closure and ask if he wanted all of his clothes back,” she explained.

“He said he did not want any of it back, and I could keep it. At first, I was confused by this, thinking maybe he was not over me and hoping we would get back together.”

“But after our discussion, it was obvious he did not want me back. Anyway, knowing we both don’t want each other back- I want to wear some of the hoodies, boxers, PJs he gave me.”

She’s currently single and not speaking to any other guys right now, so it’s not like anyone could care if she wants to keep wearing her ex-boyfriend’s clothes.

Also, she says his stuff is all super cute, so she likes everything and doesn’t want to throw it in the trash.

All of her ex’s clothes are things he bought for himself, by the way, they are not things he purchased for her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.