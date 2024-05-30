Her Boyfriend Found Out She Slept With Nine Guys Before They Started Dating, And Cheated On Her To Get Revenge

This young woman is currently in a relationship with a 26-year-old guy named Garrett. But she’s actually considering breaking up with him because he cheated on her.

“And the crazy part is he did it for revenge,” she revealed.

For some context, the drama all began after Garrett found out how many guys she had been with before him. Apparently, she’d slept with nine guys.

According to her, this number made Garrett “furious,” too, which is why he proceeded to go out and cheat on her. To her, this made it seem like her boyfriend wanted to get “payback.”

“But keep in mind I’ve never cheated on him, and all of those experiences happened before our relationship. A lot of those experiences were with my guy friends,” she explained.

Nonetheless, Garrett did not really care about that and was angry that she didn’t tell him how many other guys she’d been with when they first began dating.

In her mind, though, she actually did not do anything wrong because her boyfriend never flat-out asked about her past love life.

“And I’m not gonna bring up the past randomly. I figured don’t ask, don’t tell,” she reasoned.

Well, her boyfriend believes that was a mistake and even claimed that the amount of guys she’d been with was “way too high for a girl.” But, in her opinion, she hasn’t even been with that many people.

