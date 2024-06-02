He Found Out That His Girlfriend Was Actually Married And Told Her Husband About Her Affair

Have you ever dated someone for a while only to find out they were still in another relationship or, worse, married?

One man recently decided to inform his former girlfriend’s husband that she was dating him while they were married, and she accused him of ruining her life.

He’s from Colombia and has been living in a city for work for a few years. He met a nice lady at a bar near his place a while ago, and they hit it off. It didn’t take long for them to start dating and for him to call her his girlfriend.

His girlfriend’s situation was a bit unique but didn’t seem alarming.

“I live downtown, so we would just go to my place,” he said.

“She said she lived with her sister and her sister’s kids, so we never went to her place. She always took my calls and texted me back right away. It didn’t seem like she was trying to hide me.”

Then, recently, a friend of his told him that his girlfriend was married to a local man, and they lived just south of where he is. As it turns out, he has worked with his girlfriend’s husband before, as they both work at petrochemical extraction and refining plants.

“He works in the head office now, so I guess she thought I would never run into him,” he explained.

“I debated about it [but I] contacted him. I apologized and proved I wasn’t lying [about my relationship] to [mess] with him or anything.”

