She Ended Things With Her Fiancé After He Asked For A Break And Said He Fell Out Of Love With Her, But She Can’t Completely Let Go

This 28-year-old woman has spent six years with her fiancé, who is the same age as her. A year into dating her fiancé, she found out he cheated on her, yet she forgave him, and they moved on.

She was ready to walk away from him completely after finding about about the infidelity, but he pleaded with her to stay with him.

He also went to great lengths to prove to her that she should be with him, and after that, their relationship was excellent.

She slowly rebuilt the trust she had for her fiancé; however, he started getting way too close to one of his female coworkers.

This coworker also had some very inappropriate conversations with her fiancé, and several things happened to give her a terrible feeling about this girl.

Her fiancé promised to stop speaking to his coworker if she was uneasy, and she confirmed that she would like him to do that.

Her fiancé then ended his friendship with his coworker and has not spoken to this girl in several months.

Nine months ago, her fiancé proposed to her, and they have since been planning out their upcoming wedding.

But then things seemed strange between them, and she confronted him about it. Her fiancé burst into tears and agreed that their relationship wasn’t quite right, and he had hoped that would just go away.

