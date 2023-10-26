She’s Refusing To Let Her Friend Bring Their Dog To Her Wedding, And Now Her Friend Is Threatening Not To Attend The Event At All

This 28-year-old woman will be tying the knot in just a few months, and she plans to have a pretty formal indoor ceremony and reception.

She also has a 26-year-old friend named Lisa, who has a dog named Max. Apparently, Lisa absolutely adores her pet.

“Max is a lovable but highly energetic German Shepherd,” she said.

Anyway, Lisa recently asked if it would be okay for Max to attend her wedding.

Her friend tried to claim that the pup was a part of the family, and Lisa said she just couldn’t imagine leaving Max alone for the entire day.

“Lisa wants him to be a part of our special day,” she added.

But while she does love Max, and she understands how attached her friend is to the dog, she is understandably hesitant about the idea.

First of all, her wedding venue doesn’t even allow pets. Not to mention, she is planning on having a formal event.

Lastly, she invited a lot of guests to her wedding, and some of them may not be comfortable around Max.

