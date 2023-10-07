She’s Upset With Her Maid Of Honor For Throwing Her A Bachelorette Party She Didn’t Ask For Instead Of Getting Her The Wedding Gift She Wanted

People tend to have varying opinions on giving and receiving wedding gifts. A couple’s expectations for giving them a wedding gift often change depending on your involvement in the wedding and how much you spent just to attend.

One bride-to-be is upset with her maid of honor after she insisted on throwing her a bachelorette party she didn’t ask for instead of getting her the wedding gift she wanted.

She’s 22 and recently had a very low-key wedding with her 23-year-old fiancé. They planned to elope with a handful of friends and family and then have a celebratory brunch with more people afterward.

She had a very small bridal party which included her 25-year-old sister Arizona as her maid of honor and her friend Danielle as her bridesmaid. Since her wedding was very small and informal, Arizona and Danielle didn’t have to do nearly as much as a typical bridesmaid for a traditional wedding.

Arizona and Danielle didn’t have to buy a dress for the wedding or get fancy with makeup or shoes. She had an engagement party thrown by her family and didn’t have a bridal shower. So, as members of the bridal party, they didn’t have to do anything.

But Arizona really wanted to throw her an overnight bachelorette party.

“Arizona insisted on throwing me a bachelorette party,” she said.

“I just wanted to do a pool day, very low-key and very inexpensive. Our parents have a small vacation house with a pool.”

Instead of a pool day, Arizona and Danielle treated her to an elaborate bachelorette weekend in an Airbnb with six girls.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.