Her Friend Publicly Humiliated Her Over The Wedding Gift She Bought Her

She wasn’t trying to make a scene. She just didn’t think she had to sit there and let someone publicly shame her for not spending more on a wedding gift.

She gave what she could. It was something nice, something thoughtful, and she showed up for her friend. But when the comment landed, clearly aimed at her, she wasn’t about to laugh along and let it slide.

Now she’s being told she made it uncomfortable, and honestly, she’s still trying to figure out how speaking up became worse than being the one who took the shot in the first place.

This 30-year-old woman attended her friend’s wedding not that long ago. While she can’t call her friend her bestie, they have been close since they were in college, and after graduation, they remained in contact with one another.

She was actually thrilled when her friend found the man of her dreams, and she was excited about going to the wedding.

She looked through her friend’s wedding registry and picked out a lovely set of glassware to buy her as a wedding present. She spent $90 on the set.

“Not cheap, but not over the top either. I’m not exactly rolling in extra cash, but I made the effort,” she explained.

“Anyway, a few weeks after the wedding, she hosted a small brunch with some of her bridesmaids and guests. At one point, while talking about gifts, she joked (loudly) something like, ‘Some people just buy the cheapest thing left and call it a day. You know who you are.'”

“I was literally sitting right there. I kind of laughed and said, ‘Well, not all of us have dual incomes and honeymoon funds, so yeah, I did my best.’ It got awkward. She played it off like she didn’t mean me, but we all knew. The energy shifted fast.”

Then, her friend had the audacity to call her out via text and accuse her of making her look awful in front of all of her friends.

Her friend maintained that if she had a problem with what she said about the wedding present, the right thing to do would have been to speak to her alone.

She reminded her friend that she addressed the gift in a public setting, not her, and she was unwilling to smile along and pretend it was fine.

“Some mutual friends think I overreacted. Others told me she’s been acting a little entitled post-wedding and needed to hear it,” she continued.

“So… [am I the jerk] for clapping back in the moment? Or was that fair game since she made it public first?”

