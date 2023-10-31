Since Her Husband’s Passing, His Parents Have Been Insisting That She Has To Give Them Back The Jewelry She Got As Wedding Gifts

Sadly, this woman lost her husband three years ago, and they had been married for 4 years when he passed away.

Her husband was never close to his mom and dad, and that’s something he shared with all of their mutual friends.

“My husband and I kept our finances very private and did not share much with his parents, as my husband did not want them to be involved,” she explained.

“His parents are decently well-off and can provide for themselves. We would openly share finances with my parents, and during the term of our marriage, we have taken financial help from my parents when needed, but we have never asked his parents to help us out at any time.”

“My husband and I also had a home that we purchased together while we were engaged. I had some legal issues, and his parents did have to sign a document as we did not have a living will. They hesitated, and his mom kept making snarky comments about the car I drive and shoes I buy. It was resolved eventually – but I think the process just gave me a bitter feeling.”

Her husband’s parents stopped speaking to her after they realized they were not listed as beneficiaries on any of the accounts that she and her husband shared.

To be honest, the last time her husband’s parents spoke to her was two years ago.

They have learned that she started seeing a new guy throughout the past year, and they are very unhappy about this.

Now, her husband’s parents have started to treat her like she should not be allowed to have anything from their son.

