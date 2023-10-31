She Didn’t Invite Her Brother To Her Wedding Or Even Tell Him About The Event Since He Barely Speaks To Her, But She’s Still Worried About The Fallout

This 29-year-old woman and her fiancé, 32, are getting married soon.

Her brother-in-law will be the one to walk her down the aisle, and she isn’t inviting her brother, who doesn’t even know about the upcoming wedding.

For more than a year, she hasn’t seen or talked to her brother.

“In my opinion, if I can go that long without hearing from you, then I don’t need you around for one of my happiest days, either,” she said.

She’s always been the one to try to get in touch with her brother, but each year he seems more distant from her.

Currently, she works at a sports bar that requires her to wear outfits that show midriff. Plus, she does bikini modeling on the side.

“His wife has always been weird any time my brother has hugged me and even makes him unlike my photos on Facebook (even if it’s of my kids!). She also posts a lot on Facebook against women who work for [my company] and women who model (basically direct jabs at me),” she explained.

Her theory is that her brother doesn’t talk to her anymore because he’s been influenced by his wife.

It’s not her intention to cause any issues. All she’s done is not send her brother an invitation, and she hasn’t discussed it with any of her family members. Nothing big will happen besides her brother not being present at her wedding.

