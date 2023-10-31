His Girlfriend Dumped Him And Accused Him Of Being Cheap Because He Earns More Yet Never Treated Her Or Covered The Full Tab During Their Outings

For three months, this man has been in a relationship with a girl who lives an hour away from him.

While he was under the assumption that everything was wonderful, she broke up with him a couple of days ago.

“She said that she didn’t want to be in a relationship where she never gets treated or where it’s 100% reciprocal. She said I came across as cheap, and she felt now was a good time to end it,” he said.

Since he never viewed himself to be the way she described him, he was stunned by her reason for dumping him.

He never believed that she was using him, and they always split the bill when they went on dinner dates or out for drinks.

Sometimes, they bought food to go, and when they did this, he would pay for their food one week, and she would buy it the following week.

“When we did activities such as bowling or the cinema, she paid for those things because I drove to her town,” he explained.

The town he lives in is really small and doesn’t have a lot of exciting things to do or sights to see, so he always drives to her town since there are a lot of options for date nights.

He never asked her to pay for dates. She always offered to pay, and he accepted.

