Welcome The Colors And Cozy Vibes Of The Season Into Your Living Space With These Gorgeous Red Houseplants That Set The Scene For Fall

Fall is the season of warm hues, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin-spiced everything. But as the temperature drops and we find ourselves spending more time indoors, why not spruce up your living space with some vibrant foliage?

Those rich, warm Autumn colors will perfectly match your holiday decor for the next few months– from Halloween and Thanksgiving to even Christmas. So, it’s a great time to start incorporating some red houseplants into your home.

From low-maintenance options for the busy bees to intricate beauties for plant enthusiasts, here are our top 10 favorite red houseplants to bring the cozy vibes inside this fall and winter.

Red Aglaonema

Red Aglaonema offers an intriguing blend of dark green and vibrant red-pink foliage that can elevate the look of any room.

It’s pretty low-maintenance, too, so it’s perfect for plant newbies or those who are always on the go.

Simply place it in low to medium light, and water it when the soil is dry to the touch. It’s also fairly resistant to pests, which is a nice bonus.

Croton Petra

The Croton Petra is a vivid medley of orange, red, and even purple leaves that screams autumn. This plant is an absolute showstopper and thrives best in bright, indirect light.

