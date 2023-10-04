Why Do Dogs Always Paw At Their Beds Before Settling Down For The Night? Experts Believe This Instinct Hails From Canines’ Wild Ancestors

We all have our own bedtime routines. For many of us, that can include putting on calming music to get us in a relaxed state, dimming the lights, and turning on an air purifier so we can breathe easier during our slumber.

When dogs settle down for the night, they scratch and paw at their beds before lying down. It’s a funny sight to witness for us humans, but digging behavior in dogs is normal.

Experts believe that it is an instinct that dogs have retained from their wild ancestors. So, what are the reasons behind dogs scratching their beds?

For one, there’s temperature regulation. In the wild, dogs need a way to help regulate temperatures when it gets too hot or cold. They might clear away a layer of snow in the winter to create an area of warmth or dig down to a deeper layer of earth to stay cool in the heat of summer.

Even if they feel comfortable in temperature, scratching up a place to sleep has additional protective functions. A shallow hole provides them with shelter so that they can hide from predators and be able to sleep in peace.

In the comfort of your home, where the temperature is always at optimal warmth or coolness, and your dog’s bed is made out of fabric instead of dirt, their digging doesn’t really serve an exact purpose. However, it’s all part of their animal instinct.

Another explanation for why dogs scratch at their beds when they’re preparing to fall asleep is comfort. Just as you may fluff up your pillows and rearrange your blankets before bed to make everything more comfortable, your dog may also be doing the same.

Wild dogs slept on leaves, grass, stones, and sticks, so they had to scratch and trample down the space with their paws to make it more comfortable.

As mentioned before, scratching the bed is a normal action for dogs. There’s no need to be concerned about it or correct the behavior. It only becomes a problem when it seems obsessive, intensive, and downright destructive.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.