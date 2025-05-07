7 Harry Potter-Inspired Names For Your Cat

Are You Looking For A Harry Potter-Inspired Name For Your Cat?

If you’re a “Harry Potter” fan and a current (or soon-to-be) proud cat parent, why not combine your two loves with a magical name for your feline friend? From loyal companions to eccentric wizards and even villains, the Wizarding World is full of inspiration.

Here Are 7 Harry Potter-Themed Names For Every Feline

So, whether your cat is mysterious like a Slytherin or sports an oddly shaped patch of fur on their head (that sort of looks like a lightning bolt), there’s a moniker just waiting to match their personality. Here are seven Harry Potter-themed names for all kinds of kitties.

1. Crookshanks

If your cat has a bit of a grumpy face but a heart of gold, Crookshanks might be the perfect fit in honor of Hermione Granger’s pet in the “Harry Potter” series.

The feline was actually part Kneazle, a magical creature known for its intelligence and ability to recognize untrustworthy individuals. So, with his lion-like mane, unmatched smarts, and loyalty, he proved to be more than just a sidekick in the franchise.

2. Gryffindor

If your cat acts like they own your house, Gryffindor is an appropriate choice. Named after one of the four Hogwarts houses, it represents courage, chivalry, and a daring nature.

Gryffindor flaunts a lion emblem and scarlet and gold coloring, too, making it a great choice for an orange kitty that’s bold, brave, and a little dramatic.

3. Sirius

For a four-legged friend who’s noble, loyal, and maybe even a tad misunderstood, Sirius is a stellar pick. Named after Sirius Black, Harry Potter’s devoted godfather and member of the Order of the Phoenix, this moniker carries a quiet strength.

Not to mention, it has a fun double meaning. Sirius is also the name of the “dog star,” which adds a playful twist when it’s used for a cat instead.

4. Dobby

Inspired by the lovable house-elf known for his loyalty, independence, and big, expressive eyes, the name Dobby suits any cat that seems to exist solely to love and protect you (even if they cause a bit of chaos along the way).

In “Harry Potter,” Dobby is selfless, brave, and full of heart. It’s a sweet selection for cats who act more like true companions than just pets.

5. Luna

Do you have a quirky or delightfully strange cat in your life? If so, Luna is the obvious choice.

Luna Lovegood was a whimsical Ravenclaw known for her eccentric nature and unique perspective. That’s why her name is apt for cats who march to the beat of their own drum.

6. Bellatrix

For cats that have a flair for drama and like to steal attention, Bellatrix could be the right fit. Named after Bellatrix Lestrange, one of the most powerful dark witches in the series, this pick is ideal for mischievous or mysterious felines who love to stir up trouble.

Whether your cat has intense eyes, likes to make dramatic entrances, or is just downright unpredictable, you can’t go wrong with Bellatrix or even “Bella” for short.

7. Hagrid

Finally, I believe gentle giants deserve names that reflect both their size and soft-hearted nature. Hagrid fits the bill!

Inspired by the beloved Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts, Hagrid is ideal for large cats (like a Maine Coon) who are full of love. And if you get two cats, you can name your second Fluffy in honor of Hagrid’s three-headed dog. Then, you’ll have a doubly cute pair of Harry Potter-inspired pets.

