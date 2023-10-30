Winning The Lunchbox Wars: Tips For Getting Picky Eaters To Enjoy Healthy Meals

With the dawn of each school year comes a familiar challenge that echoes through many households: packing a healthy, appealing school lunch for picky eaters.

The goal is always to find that sweet spot between nutrition and taste, a delicate balance that often tilts in favor of your child’s current food fad.

Children are known for their changing taste buds and love of routine, which can make packing school lunches a seriously difficult task. But the key here is some good old-fashioned patience, creativity, and a touch of playful deception.

Embrace the Art of Deconstruction

We adults love charcuterie boards for a reason: they offer delicious, fun opportunities to mix and match different flavor pairings.

Use this idea to your advantage when it comes to packing lunch for your kiddo. You can turn meal components into separate elements that can be eaten individually or combined.

A deconstructed sandwich, for instance, with separate compartments for whole grain bread, lean proteins, cheese, and colorful veggies can prove both fun and appealing. It enables children to experiment and find combinations they enjoy, offering a sense of control that can be quite compelling.

Color It Up

Just as we eat with our eyes first, kids are no different. Bright, vibrant colors can be far more appealing to children.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.