Collagen Is Key For The Youthful Appearance Of Skin: Here’s How To Preserve Your Collagen And Reap The Full Benefits Of This Structural Protein

If you’re a fan of keeping up with the latest beauty and wellness trends and are getting into skincare, you probably know what collagen is and why people are so obsessed with it.

If you didn’t know, collagen is a structural protein in the skin that gives it a smooth and youthful texture. Our bodies produce less collagen as we age, and many environmental factors, like sun exposure and pollution, can also deplete our collagen levels.

That’s why many people seek other ways to increase their collagen production! If you want some tips for preserving your collagen and taking full advantage of its benefits, look no further.

Use retinoids

Retinol is another amazing skincare ingredient derived from vitamin A that keeps your skin smooth and supple. Retinoids help upregulate collagen production, so consider including a retinol product in your skincare routine.

If you want to start using retinol but are scared of dealing with ‘retinoid purging,’ you can read our latest piece on how to deal with it here!

Incorporate Vitamin C

Having enough vitamin C in your daily routine is important not only for your immunity but also for your skin! A vitamin C serum contains antioxidants that can help further protect your skin and collagen from sun damage.

Wear and reapply sunscreen

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.