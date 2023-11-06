He Decided To Drop Out Of His Best Friend’s Wedding Even Though He Was Supposed To Be The Best Man Because His Girlfriend Was Only Invited To The Reception, Not The Ceremony

Have you ever had that awkward moment where you’ve been invited to a wedding but weren’t allowed to take your partner as a plus one?

One man recently decided to drop out of his best friend’s wedding as the best man because his girlfriend was only invited to the reception and not the ceremony.

He has a friend that he’s known for a long time. They’re part of a friend group where everyone hangs out and brings along their boyfriends and girlfriends. Recently, his friend proposed to his girlfriend of four years and asked him to be his best man. He excitedly said yes.

A few days ago, the official wedding invitations were sent out. Unfortunately, he was immediately disappointed when he saw that his girlfriend of six months was only invited to the wedding reception and not the ceremony.

“They said that they were only allowed [to invite] 50 people to the ceremony and 100 to the evening, and [that] any additional seats will cost them money,” he recalled.

“If it were a case of the pair of them having huge pools of family and friends and they had to make a cut, I wouldn’t feel angry about it. But they both have very small families, and I then found out that people they met online playing video games have been invited to the day. Not only that, but their partners have also been invited.”

He felt really upset, considering that he’s the best man and can’t have his girlfriend at the ceremony, while people his friend plays video games with could bring their partners.

He’s been with his girlfriend for six months, and by the time the wedding rolls around, they will have been together for almost two years. Since they first started dating, he’s brought her around his friend group. However, his friend’s fiancée has never taken the time to invite his girlfriend to events at her house and claims she doesn’t like meeting new people.

Meanwhile, when his friend first introduced his fiancée to their group four years ago, he welcomed her with open arms.

