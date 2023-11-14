Her Mom Wants Her Sister To Be Her Maid Of Honor, But Her Sister Has Been Acting Extremely Rude Ever Since She Got Engaged, So Now She’s Considering Eloping Just So Her Sister Doesn’t Have To Be Involved In Her Big Day

Just last Saturday, this 24-year-old woman was proposed to by her 25-year-old fiancé, whom she had been dating for three years.

So, she was obviously over the moon and immediately called everyone in her family to share the good news.

She also already intended to visit her family and attend a concert with them on Tuesday. That’s why her mom was super eager to start planning her wedding as soon as they saw each other.

However, there is just one major problem. Since her mom is paying for the event, her mom believes it’s necessary for her 26-year-old sister to be her maid of honor. And she just isn’t okay with that.

For context, she and her sister were never close growing up. First of all, they attended different schools– she went to public school, while her sister attended a private school.

Plus, they played different sports and had entirely different friend groups.

This past weekend, when she saw her family, she also noticed how seriously rude her sister was acting.

“Which is not unusual for my sister, but it seems like it was more this weekend,” she noted.

Anyway, she did try to broach the topic of her sister being her maid of honor. However, her sister didn’t seem thrilled in the slightest.

