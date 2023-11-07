Her Boyfriend Humiliated Her After He Told Her Friend To Open Up Her Relationship While Recovering From Back Surgery

This 27-year-old woman has a friend named Ashley, who has encountered a lot of awful things throughout the past several months.

Ashley is a PE teacher and a gymnastic coach, and she teaches teenagers and children. Ashley had a terrible fall during one of her sessions. That, coupled with general wear and tear on her body from her job, has meant that she needs to have back surgery in April.

Then, last month, she had to undergo a second operation on her back, and she is now in physical therapy to help recover.

This past week, she and her boyfriend went out with their whole group of friends to celebrate a birthday in the group, and Ashley and her boyfriend came too.

They all went to a local bar, and one of their friends questioned Ashley about how her back was doing.

Ashley told them all that she’s fine, and feeling much improved, though it still causes her pain to get in and out of bed.

Her own boyfriend, Tyson, then chimed in and asked Ashley if her back surgery had impacted her personal life at all, which really surprised Ashley.

Ashley replied that it has negatively impacted her personal life with her boyfriend, as she’s in too much pain to really do anything.

“So Tyson decides to double down on the awkwardness of asking that question,” she explained.

