Her Dad Walked Around The House Without His Shirt On While She Was Growing Up, Because He Wanted To Send A Positive Message About Body Image

Either you come from a household where your dad strutted around shirtless, or you didn’t. Everyone grew up with different house rules, and in some families, it is perfectly acceptable for parents not to wear clothes around the house. In fact, it might even have a positive influence on your kids.

TikToker Meiling Choy (@meilingchoy) is sharing why her dad walked around the house without a shirt on, and the reason for it was super wholesome. He did so in order to send a positive message to her about body image.

Meiling stitched a video from a TikTok creator, @theimprovguy, discussing how they had never seen their father shirtless before.

Growing up, Meiling would tell stories about her family at school, and her friends would always point out how close she was to her parents. They considered it to be weird, while she thought everything she experienced at home was completely normal.

One day, she came home from school and told her dad that many of her classmates had never seen their dads shirtless. Then, she asked him why he sometimes would not have a shirt on. “My dad’s 6’3″; he’s sort of on the bigger side, and what he told me was just priceless,” said Meiling.

“He said he would take his shirt off to show me subconsciously that he was comfortable in his skin even though he wasn’t the fittest person so that when I would see myself in the mirror or whatever, I wouldn’t want to hate myself because if my dad could be really open about it and be comfortable, I would adapt to that ideology.”

She concluded her video by stating that her dad’s lesson was definitely a parenting tip she will be keeping in her back pocket for the future.

Several TikTok users chimed in with their thoughts and comments about the way their own households model self-love when at home.

“I see my dad and mom without ANY clothes almost every day,” shared one user.

