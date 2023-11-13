Her Future Mother-In-Law Keeps Insisting That She Try On Her Old Wedding Gown To Wear On Her Big Day, But She Simply Isn’t Interested And Doesn’t Know How To Tell Her Mother-In-Law The Truth

This 23-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 21, recently got engaged. So, they picked out a wedding date and intend to tie the knot next summer.

That’s why she’s already begun planning her big day. But, her soon-to-be mother-in-law has been causing her some serious stress.

“To preface, my future mother-in-law has always been, let’s just say, overwhelming and in our business ever since we started dating in high school,” she explained.

And on the very day they got engaged, it was no different. In fact, while they were celebrating with drinks at a local bar, her mother-in-law kept making not-so-subtle comments about her wedding gown.

More specifically, her mother-in-law kept talking about never having a daughter to wear her old wedding dress. Then, her mother-in-law suggested that she wear the gown.

“I think my wedding dress is in the basement. I think I can find it, and seeing as how I don’t have any daughters, I thought you could wear it,” her mother-in-law told her.

Upon hearing that, she tried to laugh off her mother-in-law’s comment because she honestly didn’t think her mother-in-law was being serious.

For some context, her mother-in-law got married at 30 years old in the late 1990s. So, her mother-in-law’s gown had puffed sleeves and a collar.

“And it quite honestly is just not my style or taste at all,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.