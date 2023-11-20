Her Guy Friend’s Casually Seeing A Woman Who Believed They Were “Basically” In A Relationship, So She Decided To Correct The Woman And Say That She “Maybe” Ranks As The Second Best Woman Her Friend Is Seeing Right Now

This 31-year-old woman and her close friend, Joey, both work at a horse breeding and horse training facility together.

For the last six years, she and Joey have lived at the house built on the property where they work, which is a perk of the job because they are able to live there for free.

The house is a bit out of date, but it’s huge, and some people would most likely classify it as a mansion. It has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two master bedrooms, a pool, and a hot tub.

During horse show season, a lot of clients from out of town stay at the house, too, so the house essentially functions as a Bed & Breakfast.

She and Joey host these clients, cook, and entertain them during their stay, but they have a blast, which is why they’ve continued living in this house together for so many years.

Since she embraces her independence and doesn’t mind hanging out at home most of time, she doesn’t go out on dates too often.

Joey, on the other hand, is the exact opposite of her.

He has a lot of extra money to spend, and even though their jobs are draining, he lives like a typical bachelor whenever he can.

Usually, they play video games together at the house when they’re done with work.

