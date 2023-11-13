Here’s How You Can Add More Privacy To Your Patio In A Stylish Way

Spending time outdoors on your yard or patio is a wonderful way to relax and unwind. But do you ever just feel like you need more privacy while you’re enjoying your outdoor space? Even if you have a close relationship with your neighbors, it doesn’t mean you want to be seen by them at all times.

Creating some personal space is essential for your comfort. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to add privacy to your backyard. From wooden screens to dense shrubs, you have a medley of options to choose from, depending on your style and the layout of your property, to cultivate a more intimate setting.

Patio Nook

A patio nook tucked between three walls lets you have your space all to yourself. It’s like having your own little slice of heaven.

It’s functional for outdoor dining or curling up to read a good book. Aside from the dining table, set up a comfy chair or two with fluffy pillows and an ottoman to create a cozy corner in your secluded little nook.

Oversized Umbrella

For a little cover over your patio sitting area, consider using a cantilever umbrella. One of the best things about this garden screening method is the flexibility it offers.

Not only is it easy to install, but it also allows you to adjust it as the sun moves and position it where you need the most privacy. Plus, an umbrella is one of the cheaper options.

Curtains

