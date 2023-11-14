His Girlfriend Wore His Sentimental Soccer Jersey To A Sorority Party Without Asking Him And Ruined It

This 21-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and she really likes to do all of the cute things that couples do.

His girlfriend likes to wear his sweatshirts and hoodies, and she likes to keep them.

Now, he says he’s a really skinny guy, and his girlfriend is larger than he is, so when she wears any of his clothing, she stretches everything out.

One of his favorite items of clothing is a soccer jersey that is really sentimental to him, as his best friend gifted it to him before he moved home to the country he’s from.

This jersey has his favorite player’s name and number on it, and he adores it.

Last Friday night, his girlfriend’s sorority had a party, and all the girls were required to wear a jersey for the celebration.

His girlfriend then asked if she could wear his sentimental soccer jersey since she didn’t have any, but he said no, stating it has a lot of significance to him and he was afraid it could get dirty or ruined.

“The real reason was because I knew she was going to stretch it out, but I didn’t want to hurt her feelings,” he explained.

“She ended up taking the jersey from my room anyway while I was in class. She wore it to her party. I saw pictures she was tagged in of her wearing it, and it looked so tight on her. I tried it on, and it fits so big on me now. I’m pretty [angry].”

