She Always Thought Her Cat Ran Away, But Then She Got A Job As A Vet Tech And Found Out Her Mom Euthanized Her Cat

In over half of all American households, there is a dog or cat present. Sometimes, these furry creatures even take on the role of a child in families with no human kids.

Pets are part of the family. They provide emotional support and companionship as well as any human.

That’s why, after the demise of a family pet, parents often can’t bring themselves to reveal the heartbreaking truth to their kids about what happened.

So the top white lie that kids are told about their dead pets is that their hamster ran away or their dog went to go live on a farm.

Vet tech Kelsey Jean (@kjwiththethunderthighs) captured the exact moment on camera when her coworker, Hayley, discovered the real story about what happened to her cat.

Hayley had recently gotten a new job as a vet tech in an animal hospital. In the clip, Kelsey’s coworker is shown laughing and crying all at once, explaining how she found out.

She typed her last name into the computer to pull up her account when she noticed another person with the same last name pop up.

So she clicked on the file, and to her surprise, it was her mom’s account. Her mom had brought their cat to the veterinarian to get it euthanized.

However, the original story was that the cat had run away back in 2017.

