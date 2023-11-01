She Asked Her Bridesmaids To Wear Makeup At Her Wedding, But Two Friends Thought She Basically Called Them Ugly And Accused Her Of Being Out Of Line

When you agree to be a bridesmaid, the basic rule that you have to follow is to do what the bride wants you to, within reason.

Obviously, if the bride wanted you to do something considered dangerous, you shouldn’t have to do that. But you should comply if the bride wants you to do something as simple as a certain makeup look or hairstyle for her wedding day.

One woman is unsure what to do after some of her bridesmaids reacted poorly to being asked to wear makeup on her wedding day.

She’s 35-years-old and getting married in a few months. She’s in the final stages of planning her wedding and recently met up with her maid of honor and five bridesmaids to discuss a few things over coffee.

While they were together, she told her bridal party she’d like them to wear makeup on her wedding day. Unfortunately, she didn’t get the reaction she was expecting.

Some of her bridesmaids were taken aback by this request, so she listed her reasons why she wanted them to wear makeup.

“The main reason is so they all look good,” she said.

“We’re going to be posing for a lot of photographs during the day. Some will be outside the venue, and some will be at the reception, which is going to be much darker. On top of that, we’ve got a photo booth area with a lot of harsh beauty lights.”

She also believes that since she’ll be wearing makeup on her wedding day, her bridal party should, too, as she wants a lot of group pictures with them. Also, like any special occasion, it’s common to wear makeup and make an effort to look your best.

