She Came Home From College And Found Out That Her Parents Were In A Relationship With Another Couple

When you get older, you begin to learn more about your parents’ love lives, and not all of that is information you want to know.

One young woman recently went viral on TikTok after posting a shocking video about how she got home from college and learned something very interesting about her dad and stepmom’s love life.

Iz (@gooninandbaiting) is a college student who returned home from school to visit home in late October. Upon returning home, she found out some very interesting news.

“Coming home from college to find out my parents are in a…relationship with another couple,” Iz wrote in the text of her video, which includes footage of her dancing around.

In the caption, Iz wrote, “Ready to head on back to my dorm room!”

If you weren’t aware, people who practice polyamory are open to engaging in multiple romantic or casual relationships at once, ideally with everyone involved being aware.

TikTok viewers were shocked by Iz’s video, which reached over two million views on the app. While some of the comments recognized the humor of Iz’s video, others offered her support, as the news must have been rather jarring.

“Jokes aside, this is a huge change, and I’m sorry something like this was sprung on you,” commented one TikTok user.

In a follow-up video, Iz thanked her viewers for their concern and gave some additional context for the situation with her family.

