When you’re married, there is no one who is as important as your spouse. But once children enter the picture, they quickly become the main focus, and your spouse becomes a second thought.

Of course, it seems all too natural. Isn’t the number one rule of parenthood to put your kids above all else? A large number of marriages in America are child-centered.

However, that is not necessarily a good thing. Putting your kids first can actually be detrimental to your relationship with your significant other. So, if your kids aren’t at the top of the priority list, what is?

TikToker Maggie Owen (@maggowen) is sharing a piece of advice that has sparked a serious debate in the comments section. In her video, she declared that the key to a successful marriage and family is to stop putting your kids above your spouse.

“We see so often couples who drift apart because they get into a really busy season of life with their kids, and they put their kids first,” said Maggie.

“And the result of putting your kids first is that you lose yourself and you lose your relationship with your spouse because your kid life takes the place of the relationship with your husband. Prioritize one another. Like, we come first before everything else.”

Even science supports this ideology. Relationship and family experts state that the bond between you and your spouse can affect your kids.

Your emotional connection is the biggest factor in determining your child’s social, emotional, and cognitive development.

However, research shows that the levels of marital satisfaction experience a significant drop during the first three years of having a new baby.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.