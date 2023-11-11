She Loves To Eat And Gained A Lot Of Weight, But Now Her Husband Said He’s Not Attracted To Her

A year ago, this 30-year-old woman got married to her 30-year-old husband, and they have been together for four years in total.

Back when she met her husband, she weighed 110 pounds, and she is 5’2″. But, she has gained a significant amount of weight and currently is 160 pounds.

She knows she has been packing on the pounds, and she has been coming up with a lot of excuses as to why this happened.

She isn’t depressed, she isn’t pregnant; she admits she is just lazy, and she feels quite ugly with all of the weight gain.

“I love food. I love cheese. I love ordering takeout, and I can’t seem to stop,” she explained.

Unfortunately, her husband is no longer attracted to her, and he finally said something about it.

Her husband informed her that physical attraction is super important to him, and he doesn’t want to be married to her if she doesn’t make some kind of an effort to look better than she does.

“I reminded him that things happen, and we will get old, and our features will fade,” she said.

“He shot me down and told me that sickness and old age limits movement, and we both are still in our prime, that means it is my responsibility as his spouse to put effort into how I look.”

