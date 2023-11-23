She Told A Guy She’s Seeing That She Wasn’t Ready To Meet His Family, Yet He Forced Her To Meet His Mom Anyway

This woman is casually dating a guy right now, and she’s made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship. Yet, on multiple occasions, he’s asked if she wanted to be introduced to his family members.

Now, she has always declined to meet them. After all, she has only been seeing the guy for two months.

“And I am not ready to meet any of his family members, especially since we aren’t serious,” she said.

But, just yesterday, they were both at the store, and the guy happened to run into his mom.

At the time, she was actually shopping separately. Yet, he still made an effort to bring his mom over and introduce them.

This ticked her off, too, because aside from declining multiple offers to meet his family in the past, she also didn’t think she looked presentable. She had just gotten ready quickly to run a little errand.

“I was completely blindsided and wasn’t expecting to meet anyone of importance,” she recalled.

Still, she put on a happy face, shook the guy’s mom’s hand, and introduced herself. She also made sure to be very nice to the woman, and she thought that the entire introduction went “decently.”

But then, once she left the store with the guy, it was clear that she was extremely annoyed.

