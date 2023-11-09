She Told Her Sister She’s To Blame For Her Kids Not Having Their Dads In Their Lives

This 27-year-old woman has a younger sister named Mel, and Mel is a mom. Mel has a 7-year-old son named Sam, a 4-year-old daughter named Avery, and she is now 14 weeks pregnant with her third child.

The night that Mel graduated from high school, she conceived her son Sam. Two months later, she went to her boyfriend’s house, pregnant, and said they can get married at the courthouse but have a real wedding after graduating from college.

Well, Mel and her boyfriend were done before Same even entered the world. Their mom and dad watched Sam so Mel could go to college, and it was there that she met a guy in one of her pre-med classes.

Mel spent a couple of months chasing him until he agreed to be in a relationship with her, and she quickly introduced him to baby Sam.

Well, this guy didn’t want to be a dad, and then Mel wound up pregnant for a second time with this guy.

Ultimately, this guy got accepted into a medical school on the other side of the country, and he left Mel without saying a word.

“Now my sister is pregnant with an older man who is married who she’s been having an affair with for the past year,” she explained.

“She’s claimed the entire time he’s separated from his wife and getting divorced, but as soon as she told him she was pregnant, he dumped her and went back to his wife.”

“Honestly, sounds to me like he wasn’t really planning to leave her, and she said herself while ranting about it that she thought a baby would “finally push him in the right direction.”

