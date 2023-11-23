She Wants To Divorce Her Lazy Husband Because He Works As Little As He Can, And She’s Sick Of Picking Up All The Slack To Try And Make Ends Meet

When this woman was just 19-years-old, she flew abroad to meet her now-husband in his home country.

They were only together for less than two months before she wound up getting pregnant, and in hindsight, she realizes that their relationship progressed way too quickly.

“But since I was getting out of an abusive relationship of three years, I thought I had struck the lottery: someone kind who loved me and wanted a family,” she recalled.

Now that she and her husband have been together for a while, though, so much has changed.

Yes, they do have three kids together– who are 5-years-old, 2-years-old, and 4-months-old. Additionally, she has custody of her little sister, who is 11.

But, she doesn’t think that she can stay with her husband anymore because he can’t hold down a job and is, to put it simply, lazy.

“He’s 30 and had only been employed six years. Prior to that, he was a drunken video gamer who lived at home with his parents due to the employment crisis and depression,” she explained.

And even though her husband has a job now, he is constantly calling out work or heading home early. So, their finances are becoming an issue.

Sure, her kids are able to be clothed, fed, and housed in a clean and safe home. However, she just doesn’t have the funds for much else besides the bare necessities.

