She’s A Food Scientist Talking About The Foods She Would Never Eat Due To Safety Concerns

Have you ever wondered if there are certain foods you should avoid eating, not necessarily because of their nutritional value but because of safety?

I’m not trying to ‘yuck anyone’s yum,’ but there are some food items out there that are riskier to eat than others, and we should be educated on those foods.

One woman named Jen (@jenlovesfood), a food scientist, recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a handful of foods she avoids eating due to safety issues, and her list may surprise you.

In the intro of her video, which has received over 1.2 million likes on TikTok, Jen talks about how she’s qualified to talk about these foods and their safety hazards because she is a food scientist who works in the food and dietary supplement industry as a safety and product development consultant.

Therefore, Jen is a good source to have!

The first food Jen mentions she avoids eating is raw oysters.

“I am so sorry to the girly pop that ate 48 oysters on her first date,” Jen says in her video.

“I know how much you love them, but I have good reason.”

Jen explains that if you were to eat a contaminated raw oyster, you could contract vibriosis, a bacterial illness that brings on all sorts of horrible symptoms like vomiting, fever, cramping, chills, etc. Jen also says she personally prefers grilled and cooked oysters and believes eating them raw is not worth the risk.

