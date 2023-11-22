She’s A Psychologist Breaking Down The Seven Different “Emotional Stages” That Many People Go Through Following A Breakup Or Loss

Breakups are one of the most stressful life events a person can live through.

I mean, it makes sense, right? You started spending months or even years of your life sharing very intimate experiences with someone, only for your relationship with them to end rather suddenly or in a painful, slow burn.

People who’ve experienced a few breakups will likely agree that getting through them happens in stages. Healing from these kinds of life events certainly isn’t a linear process, and everyone has different experiences, but there are also a lot of shared and similar experiences.

Dr. Lalitaa Suglani (@dr.lalitaa), a psychologist known for making educational psychology posts on social media, has broken down the seven ’emotional stages’ many go through after going through a breakup or suffering from a loss. Here’s what they are:

Stage #1: Shock and Denial

In this stage, you’re going through shock and still can’t believe this is happening to you. You may refuse to accept this is reality and think everything will go back to normal within a few hours or days. Even if you try to occupy your mind with something else, you can’t stop thinking about that person and what just happened.

Stage #2: Desperate Need For Answers

After the shock stage has begun to fade away, you may start looking for more thorough answers as to why you’re experiencing this. You’ll likely start looking for someone to blame and turn to yourself, asking yourself what’s wrong with you or wondering what you did wrong.

Your head will suddenly be filled with questions and “what if” scenarios. You might find it hard to accept what is and isn’t out of your control.

