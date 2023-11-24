She’s A Young Mother And Wants To Leave With Her Infant Daughter Because Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Help Her Whatsoever And She Can’t Take It Anymore

This woman and her boyfriend are young parents to a 9-month-old daughter.

While her boyfriend works full-time hours, she is a stay-at-home mother.

At two months pregnant, she had to resign from her job because she would faint if she stood up even for short spans of time.

Despite her doctors claiming this was “normal,” it turned out that she had severe anemia.

Now, she has been staying home for a year and a half.

This past July, she and her boyfriend moved in with two of her boyfriend’s friends in order to save some money on rent.

She is the only one who cleans the house, and everyone yells at her if the house is messy.

Her boyfriend doesn’t even help with any of the housework.

Whenever she asks her boyfriend and their roommates to pitch in, none of them pay any attention to her.

