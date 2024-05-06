He Bought His Female Friend AirPods As A Gift Two Years Ago, But His Wife Only Recently Found Out, And Thinks It’s A Big Deal He Didn’t Tell Her

Two years ago, this man purchased a female friend AirPods through an Amazon account he shared with his wife, whom he married in 2017.

He used his debit card, which was connected to their shared bank account, but he used his paycheck for this purchase, not his wife’s money. His wife only found out yesterday he’d bought the AirPods while she was looking through their Amazon account purchase history.

He and his female friend met in 2019 on Parris Island while training for the Marines. Unfortunately, they were both hurt and had to spend time in the medical rehabilitation platoon.

While healing, they got acquainted and became friends, and their relationship was never more than platonic. He never had a crush on her, and when they were medically discharged, they each returned to their home states and stayed in contact.

“In 2022, she contacted me, telling me she got a waiver to go back, and she was planning to never stop until she graduated. I told her I was proud of her and told her she had my support,” he said.

His friend graduated from the Marines that October and called him while he was at work to tell him the good news. They talked for 15 minutes, and he expressed how happy he was for her and wished he could have graduated from the Marines, too.

During their conversation, he also highlighted how huge of an accomplishment it was that she graduated, and even more so since she returned to the Marines a second time after already experiencing the difficulties of boot camp.

“She said she wanted AirPods for her Advanced Individual Training (military job school), and I said I’d buy her the AirPods and have them shipped to her as a graduation present,” he explained.

He never hid this friendship from his wife, and his wife has always accepted that he was friends with this woman. But she hadn’t known until yesterday that he had bought AirPods for his friend after she graduated from the Marines. When she found out, she was furious and so upset that she was on the verge of tears.

