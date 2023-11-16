She’s Refusing To Let Her Brother Live In One Of Her Rental Properties Because He Tortured Her Through Childhood And She Doesn’t Trust That He’ll Pay Rent On Time

This 25-year-old woman is the youngest of her parents’ four children, and she is their only daughter.

She loves her two oldest brothers, who are 37 and 35.

However, her third brother, Adam, 33, has despised her for her entire life.

“He has always hated how much attention I get from my dad, even though he gets babied by our mom. He would torture me when I was little by locking me in the closet or sitting on me until I couldn’t breathe. I was sort of a brain in school, and Adam bullied me constantly for it,” she said.

At 16, she graduated from high school, and she has earned three college degrees.

Currently, she works as a financial advisor, and she is financially successful and accomplished.

Her two oldest brothers are both business owners, and they both earn a decent living.

Meanwhile, Adam didn’t attend college, even after their parents told him they would pay his tuition.

Adam has been working as a bartender for a while, and he still lives with their parents because he doesn’t save any of his money, and he’s never paid his own bills.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.