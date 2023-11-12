With A Balanced Approach, You Can Keep Bats Out Of Your Garden While Still Contributing To Conservation Efforts

Having bats in the neighborhood is a common scenario for many gardeners. These critters are there for the insects, and often, your garden is the perfect hunting ground.

But what happens when the cons outweigh the pros? From concerns about cleanliness to the well-being of your plants and pets, there are several reasons why you might want to manage bat presence in your garden.

Let’s dive into the practicalities of why and how you should consider keeping bats at a comfortable distance from your green space.

Why Bats Are Drawn To Your Garden

Bats, those small, nocturnal creatures, are often drawn to gardens because they’re on the hunt for insects and looking for a cozy spot to call home.

Some might see them as a charming presence, adding an air of mystery to the nightly garden ambiance. Yet, there are reasons one might prefer to keep them at a distance.

The Downsides Of Hosting Bats In Your Garden

While bats play a vital role in controlling insect populations, their presence might not always be welcome.

Guano, or bat droppings, can accumulate quickly and may be harmful if they come into contact with your fruits and vegetables.

