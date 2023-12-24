A Massachusetts Mailman Is Being Called A Hero After He Rescued A 3-Year-Old Boy Who Was Wandering Alone Without A Jacket Or Shoes Near A Busy Street

Heroes are all around us, and they don’t have supernatural abilities. They’re just ordinary human beings saving lives through the power of compassion and goodwill.

A mailman from Salem, Massachusetts, is being applauded as a hero after rescuing a toddler who was walking alone near a busy street.

The U.S. Postal Service worker, David Moulton, spotted a three-year-old boy roaming the sidewalks in the Palmer Street area around 11:15 one chilly December morning.

The child had no shoes or jacket on and was wearing only a pair of socks on his feet. When Moulton scooped him up, he noticed that the boy was shivering from the cold.

Initially, he believed the toddler had wandered over while playing at a nearby park, but when he saw the boy headed toward the bustling main road, he decided to interfere.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Moulton. “I did what I hope any other decent person would do—go and help the little kid.”

He kept the child safe as he notified authorities of the situation. The boy’s parents were also informed about the incident. It turned out that the toddler had escaped from his daycare center, Salem Community Childcare, around 10:45 in the morning.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution to get checked out and was fine. The child’s mother, Martha Esquivel, was relieved to see that her son was unharmed when she arrived at the hospital.

She claimed that in the surveillance footage at the daycare center, her son had not been watched for more than thirty minutes and that he had attempted to open the heavy door several times until he eventually succeeded. Esquivel is extremely grateful to Moulton for helping her son.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.