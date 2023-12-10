Being A Wedding Guest Isn’t Cheap: Here’s How To Cut Budget Corners And Save While Still Being A Stellar Attendee

The costs of being a wedding guest can add up, especially if you’re planning on going to multiple weddings in a short period of time. You have to buy gifts, find something nice to wear, and travel to wherever the celebration is being held.

With most of us just barely scraping by in an increasingly expensive world, attending a wedding can be a strain on our wallets. Luckily, there are some genius ways you can save money and stay within your budget while still being a stellar guest!

Shop In Your Friends’ Closets

We get it—you don’t want to wear the same two dresses to every event. And there are only so many ways you can jazz them up with different accessories before it becomes obvious that you’re rewearing dresses. So, of course, you’ll want to shop for something new every time a wedding comes up.

But contrary to what you might see on social media, you don’t need to purchase a new outfit for every occasion. Instead, ask a few friends if you can borrow one of their dresses to wear. You can swap one of yours in exchange. It’s a great way to freshen up your wardrobe without breaking the bank on pieces that you’ll only wear a handful of times! Shoes, bags, and jewelry can be shared as well.

Buy Your Registry Gift On Sale

Registries usually contain many pricey, big-ticket items like stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, area rugs, bedding sets, plush towels, and basically everything that the couple will need to start their new lives together.

Wait for some of these items to go on sale before buying anything. Just make sure to keep an eye on the registry gift list in the days leading up to the wedding. You don’t want to miss a sale or have someone else snatch up the gift you wanted to get. If that does happen, a homemade gift or a thoughtful card with cash will always be appreciated.

Gift Your Skills

