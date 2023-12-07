Don’t Feel Bad About Being An Outfit Repeater: Instead, Use These Savvy Styling Tips To Refresh Your Look Every Single Time

In the world of fashion, there’s an unspoken rule that outfit repeating is a faux pas. But let’s be real: we all have that favorite dress or shirt we can’t help but wear on repeat.

Plus, in this economy, it’s simply unrealistic (and bad for the planet) to purchase a brand-new garment for every outing or event.

So, embracing outfit repeating is not just a sustainable choice but also a true test of your style creativity.

Here’s exactly how you can rock the same wardrobe pieces with a fresh twist every time.

Master The Art Of Accessorizing

Accessories are the outfit repeater’s secret weapon since you can totally transform your look by switching up belts, scarves, or hats.

A bold necklace or a pair of statement earrings can make a familiar dress feel brand new. And don’t forget about shoes because they can completely alter the vibe of an outfit.

Layering Is Your Best Friend

Layering also adds depth and interest to any outfit. So, be sure to play with different textures and colors to create new combinations.

