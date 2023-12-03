Everything You Need To Know About Achieving “Honey Lips,” The Golden, Glossy Lip Trend That’s Perfect For Adding A Bit Of Holiday Shimmer To Your Look

There are few things more satisfying than having a beautiful, shimmery, glossy lip color during the colder months.

During a season when our lips tend to look dry and dull, you want to stand out from the crowd and impress guests at your next holiday party or event with one of the latest beauty trends, ‘honey lips.’

Honey lips are made using several products to create a luscious, golden, glossy lip look that is reminiscent of some beautiful honey. Some people even use gold eyeshadow shades to get this look, which is easier to achieve than it looks.

Here is how to do honey lips at home!

First, you’ll want to line your lips. Not only will using a lip liner help your honey lips stand out, but it’ll also create a sturdy foundation for this look, making it last longer. Choose a lip liner that’s a soft nude shade that compliments your skin tone and line away.

You can overline your lips a bit to make them appear fuller or stick to your natural lip shape; it’s totally up to you!

Next, it’s time to add some gold. You can either use golden lipstick that’s not too heavy or add a bit of golden eyeshadow to your lips. While adding eyeshadow to your lips may sound awkward and unnatural, many people do it to get some creative colors on their lips.

Choose a gold shadow that isn’t too metallic-y, and gently press it onto your lips using your finger.

You can start by applying a bit of shadow to the center of your lips then use your finger to blend it out to the outer corners for an easier application technique. Once your lips are a lovely, subtle gold shade, you’re ready for the final step.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.