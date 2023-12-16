He Decided To Boycott His Sister’s Wedding After She Accused His Wife, Who Is A Disabled Veteran, Of Being A Fraud And “Milking The System”

It’s a shame when your family doesn’t approve of your partner or spouse for petty reasons.

One man has recently decided to “boycott” his sister’s wedding after she accused his wife, who’s a disabled veteran, of fraud.

He’s 35-years-old and has been with his wife since they were in college. He comes from a blue-collar, “intellectually pretentious” family. Throughout his life, his sister, who’s three years older, always disapproved of his partners.

“I met my wife when she was in college, and I was in the Navy,” he explained.

“My sister immediately disliked the bubbly and unfiltered college girl and determined my future wife was untrustworthy and dragging me down. Four years ago, my wife suffered a traumatic brain injury. It occurred right around the time we conceived our second child, so we chalked off the dizziness, headaches, and other symptoms to her pregnancy.”

After his wife, who was also in the Navy at that time, hadn’t improved throughout the year following her injury, she saw several doctors and underwent extensive tests to find out that she had a rare neurological condition. Because of it, she medically retired from the Navy and was classified as a disabled veteran.

Throughout the entire process, his sister was not very supportive and often dismissed his wife’s condition.

Recently, his wife got a seasonal holiday job delivering packages but had to call out on Black Friday. When he told his sister about this during a recent conversation, his sister made a comment about his wife “suddenly being sick when she doesn’t feel like working.” Then, she accused his wife of doing the same thing when she had to retire from the Navy.

“As is the habit in my family, I replied with equally snarky jabs, reminding my sister, who is a nephrologist, that my wife injured her head, not her kidneys, and [that] she doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” he recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.